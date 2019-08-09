MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Woodbury man faces murder charges after reportedly telling investigators he intentionally dropped his 4-month-old son on his head because the infant was being “difficult.”
Matthew Christian Hoisser, 36, was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of his son, Gus.
According to a criminal complaint, Gus suddenly stopped breathing at day care on April 25, and he was rushed to the hospital. A CT scan determined the baby had head trauma, and physicians said the infant would be permanently blind, deaf and immobile. On, April 30, Gus was removed from life support. His cause of death was blunt force head trauma.
Hoisser reportedly told investigators he was caring for Gus the night of April 24 and the baby did not want to go to sleep, that he was crying, fussy and being “difficult.” He said he was holding the infant with two hands and let go of the child, causing him to fall and strike his head on the floor.
According to investigators, Hoisser also admitted the baby’s head hit a portion of uncarpeted floor a few weeks prior to April 25. Hoisser reportedly said there were times he was short with Gus, that he was not always “super gentle” with the 4 month old.
The medical examiner found evidence of two distinct injuries to the infant’s head – a skull fracture and another head injury. There was also evidence of hemorrhaging along his spinal cord.
Gus’s mother is 10-weeks pregnant with Hoisser’s child. According to charging documents, investigators believe he poses a serious safety risk to his future child.
