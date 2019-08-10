Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Donna Rae Bastyr pleaded guilty Tuesday to second degree murder in the May 2018 killing of her roommate, 69-year-old Corrine Gibbs, in Bloomington.
Bastyr entered a Norgaard plea, claiming no memory of the crime but agreeing the facts and evidence indicate a conviction is likely.
Gibbs’ death was allegedly the result of Bastyr being reported for drinking at a sober house. Police found Gibbs lying on the floor in her bedroom with visible bloody injuries on her face and head. An electrical cord was also wrapped around Gibbs’ neck.
She will be sentenced Sept. 11 in Hennepin County.
