MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized Monday morning after one of the bullets fired at her north Minneapolis home struck her in the foot.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shots were fired around 6:30 a.m. on the 100 block of 4th Street North. Those responsible fled before officers arrived.
No arrests have been made.
Emergency crews brought the young victim to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
A preliminary investigation showed that shots were fired into the back of the home, with one of the rounds striking the girl in her foot.
