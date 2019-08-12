Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have named Toronto Blue Jays executive Andrew Miller as chief operating officer.
Miller ran the Blue Jays’ business operations for four years, including capital improvements at Rogers Centre and at the team’s spring training facilities. Before that, he spent a decade in the Indians’ organization in a variety of operational jobs.
Miller replaces Kevin Warren, who was named commissioner of the Big Ten in June.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.