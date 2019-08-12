MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-month-old boy is fighting for his life, and his caregiver is in police custody after an incident that occurred Monday afternoon in Braham.
Police say officers were called to the 200 block of Beechwood Avenue South just before 1 p.m., and they gave medical aid to the child before paramedics arrived.
Officers interviewed his caregiver, but police say their explanation of what happened did not sync up with the extent of the child’s injuries.
The boy was brought to Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis, where he was listed in critical condition as of late Monday evening.
Police are investigating.