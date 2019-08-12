  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Demolition of the former St. Andrew’s Church in St. Paul has been postponed for a day.

A building rendering for future plans on the church site (credit: Twin Cities German Immersion School)

The contractor needs more time to prep the site for demolition.

The former church is owned by the Twin Cities German Immersion school, which has outgrown it and plans to replace it with a new building. The school bought it in 2013.

Some neighbors fought to preserve the former church, but a court ruled late last month the school can proceed with demolition.

The new building is expected to open in time for the 2020-2021 school year. The building will include a new gym, cafeteria, special education space and classrooms.

