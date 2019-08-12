MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duane Johnson, 59, was sentenced Monday for holding a heavy metal “death party” for his wife in January, during which she died from a methamphetamine overdose, according to the Brown County Attorney’s office.
The criminal complaint says 69-year-old Debra Lynn Johnson was found dead in her Searles home on January 24. Duane called 911 to report her passing. Officers arrived to find him naked, and Debra wrapped in a bed sheet.
Duane told deputies that Debra begged him to take her out of her nursing home to let her die at home. He said they spent the last several days of her life ingesting meth, while listening to their song — “Metal Health” by Quiet Riot.
Duane was originally charged with third-degree murder, but his legal team negotiated a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to criminal neglect.
He was sentenced to three years, which is one year less than is listed in the sentencing guidelines. He will serve 19 months in prison, then serve the rest of his sentence on supervised release. He is also getting credit for the 201 days he has served since being arrested.
You must log in to post a comment.