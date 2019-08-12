MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office have begun using an app that provides first responders with important medical information about vulnerable individuals.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced that deputies implemented the Vitals app.
The app gives first responders a resource to find out crucial information about individuals, which they say will increase effectiveness of the response to the situation.
“Conditions such as mental illness, intellectual disabilities or an autism spectrum disorder are often invisible, giving no clues to a responding deputy that the situation may need to be handled in a different way,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “The Vitals App will help bridge this communication gap, providing a safer experience for all involved.”
Vitals app users carry a beacon embedded on a wallet-sized card or button. When deputies are within 80 feet of the beacon, they will get an alert with access to information the user uploaded to their profile, so the deputy or officer can customized their response to the situation at hand.
A community meeting addressing Vitals has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Scott County Board Room at the Government Center in Shakopee.
