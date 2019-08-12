Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you feel like you’re spending a lot of your vacation time on others? Turns out, Americans are cranky about having to use their days for other people’s stuff.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you feel like you’re spending a lot of your vacation time on others? Turns out, Americans are cranky about having to use their days for other people’s stuff.
A new survey by research firm Mortar shows Americans spend more than a third of their vacation days on other people’s events such as weddings, birthdays and bachelor or bachelorette parties.
The majority says they would rather not use the days to celebrate others milestones. Only a fifth of respondents say they were OK using the vacation days on others.
Millennials gave up more vacation days than others for friends. Sixty-one percent said they attended up to 10 weddings in the last three years.
You must log in to post a comment.