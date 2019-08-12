  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bacteria testing continues at Minneapolis lakes to see if the water is safe enough for swimmers.

Minneapolis park workers were out again Monday morning. High levels of E. coli in the water have left three beaches closed for over a month.

Those include Bde Maka Ska’s Thomas Beach, 32nd Street Beach, and Lake Hiawatha Beach.

They could reopen if Monday’s test results come back clear.

