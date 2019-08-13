Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man charged with murder in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child in foster care is sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced the sentencing of 28-year-old Charles Homich Tuesday.
The original complaint from the June 2017 death alleged Homich had assaulted the child, Zayden Lawson, for weeks leading up to his death. Lawson was in the care of Homich’s girlfriend, Zeporia Fortenberry, 32, who was sentenced in June 2019 to more than three years behind bars for manslaughter.
An autopsy reveled Lawson died from multiple blunt-force injuries.
