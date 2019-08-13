MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The indisputable big winner at the Tony Awards earlier this year was the musical “Hadestown,” and now it will be coming to a town near you.
Hennepin Theatre Trust hasn’t given an exact date yet, but confirmed Minneapolis will be one of the stops in the musical’s national tour, which kicks off in fall of 2020.
The show picked up eight Tonys this summer, including best musical, best direction of a musical, best orchestrations, and best musical score.
The plot concerns the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, but set in a timeless post-apocalyptic fashion, with music inspired by both the American folk tradition and the origins of American jazz.
It was written by Anaïs Mitchell, marking only the fourth time a woman has been the solo author of a musical’s music, lyrics and book.
It’s not yet clear how long Broadway fans in the Twin Cities will have to wait, because the tour includes visits to more than 30 cities, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, Denver, New Orleans, and Houston.
