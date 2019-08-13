MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Pine County say a pickup truck driver rear ended a squad car in Pine City Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, a Pine County deputy was traveling south on Main Street from 3rd Avenue at around 12:41 a.m. when a pickup rear ended the squad at a high rate of speed.
Officials say the squad car was pushed from Main Street to the property of the First Presbyterian Church.
Both the deputy and the other driver were injured in the crash, but were able to exit their vehicles. The truck driver, however, was combative and needed to be restrained by additional officers who responded, police said.
The driver of the pickup, who was suspected to be under the influence, was taken to a hospital in the Twin Cities.
The deputy, identified as Boston Gilderman, has been with Pine County for 2 years. He was released from the hospital on the same day.
The driver of the pickup is identified as a Pine City man.
The investigation is ongoing and possible charges are pending.
