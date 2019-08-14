MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after an incident involving a dog in Isanti County Wednesday morning.
According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, two 11-year-old boys tried to remove a dog from a kenneled area at a residence in Bradford Township when the dog attacked them.
When officers arrived at the residence on the 3000 block of 299th Ave. NW, they found the dog outside and the children inside.
One of the boys was seriously injured and was airlifted to Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis. Authorities say his injuries are non-life threatening.
The other boy received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says the dog’s owner was not present when the incident occurred.
“The dog is quarantined per state statute and this case remains under investigation by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office,” Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering said.
