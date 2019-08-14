Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Cedar Lakes Casino-Hotel in Cass Lake broke a world record as part of its grand opening celebration Saturday.
According to the Bemidji Pioneer, the Indian taco weighed over 350 pounds and measured 8 feet in diameter. The fry bread alone weighed 150.2 pounds.
Adjudicator for Guinness World Records Mike Marcotte officially announced the fry bread without toppings set the record.
More than 500 people in attendance got to split the massive taco.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s new casino opened on August 8.
