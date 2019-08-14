Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are asking the public’s help in finding a 64-year-old woman who walked away from an assisted living facility Tuesday morning in the south metro without her medication.
The Edina Police Department says that Melinda Ann Larson was last seen leaving the facility on Heritage Drive around 11 a.m. wearing a multi-colored dress and a black sweater. She was a likely carrying a green and blue oversized bag with tassels.
There is concern for Larson’s welfare. Police say she may be heading to the Duluth area.
Larson is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 116 pounds, with sandy brown hair and glasses.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Edina police at 952-826-1600.
