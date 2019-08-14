  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Edina, Melinda Larson, Missing Person


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are asking the public’s help in finding a 64-year-old woman who walked away from an assisted living facility Tuesday morning in the south metro without her medication.

(credit: Edina Police Department)

The Edina Police Department says that Melinda Ann Larson was last seen leaving the facility on Heritage Drive around 11 a.m. wearing a multi-colored dress and a black sweater. She was a likely carrying a green and blue oversized bag with tassels.

There is concern for Larson’s welfare. Police say she may be heading to the Duluth area.

Larson is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 116 pounds, with sandy brown hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Edina police at 952-826-1600.

Comments