



Jayda Holmes is known for her playful personality.

She’s now also known for what happened to her Monday morning.

“I was sleeping and then I heard the bullet getting ready to shoot my wall,” Jayda said. “It felt like blood was dripping all over my other leg and stuff and it was dripping on my other leg.”

Martha Timberlake, Jayda’s mother, says the bullet went right over Jayda’s head before hitting her foot.

“I’m looking at it and I’m talking to the officer and I’m like, ‘Is there a bullet in my daughter’s foot?’ He’s like, ‘It looks like it went straight through,” Timberlake said. “I don’t know. It was just crazy. I saw the blood on the floor and it just made me hysterical; couldn’t control myself at that time.”

Jayda was taken into surgery at HCMC.

“So now, I’m just, I’m happy she’s here,” Timberlake said. “I’m happy I could wake up to her.”

But she’s mad at the person who did this, and Jayda is frustrated, too. Her message to the shooter: “Say sorry.”

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Jayda is rolling forward towards kindergarten with a shattered foot, but an unbreakable spirit.

She starts kindergarten in just a few weeks. Doctors hope she will be out of the wheelchair in October.

Her mom is understandably scared, so they are going to live in a hotel until they find a new place to live.

If you’d like to contribute to Jayda’s family’s GoFundMe, click here.