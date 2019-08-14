MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The price of the life-saving drug used to treat diabetes has tripled over the last decade.

Minnesota lawmakers have been working on a bipartisan bill for a free emergency insulin supply. But there’s still no plan on how to pay for it.

On Wednesday, Minnesota lawmakers held a roundtable to discuss the soaring cost of insulin. There, insulin advocates shared their struggle to find affordable insulin.

Numbers show one in four people who rely on insulin to live need to ration it, which is why lawmakers are pressing for a special session to try and get insulin access for everyone.

Advocates say this is not a Democrat or Republican issue, this is a life or death issue. The group discussed the increase of the price of insulin, which has gone up by 1,200% in the last 20 years.

Advocates also pressed lawmakers to pass the Alex Smith Emergency Insulin Act that would provide an emergency supply of insulin to those in need.

“People die tragically, but nobody should have to die from this,” Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said.

Now, lawmakers are trying to come to terms with how much it’s going to cost the state to implement these changes and if pharmaceutical companies would bear some of the weight.

Meanwhile, insulin advocates are urging lawmakers to do something quickly before another person dies who is rationing their insulin.