



1. Canteen 3255

Photo: Devan S./Yelp

Visiting Calhoun, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop to an Indian restaurant. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Calhoun, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is bakery Canteen 3255, which offers coffee, tea and more. Located at 3255 Bryant Ave. South, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp.

Canteen 3255 has a toast bar offering toppings that include housemade nut butters and jams, local honey and more. On the menu, look for the hummus toast with provolone and Sriracha aioli or the Canteen Girl with honey cinnamon walnut butter.

2. Up-Down Minneapolis

Photo: Elizabeth R./Yelp

Next up is bar and arcade Up-Down Minneapolis, situated at 3012 Lyndale Ave. South. With 4.5 stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Up-Down Minneapolis has more than 50 arcade games, pinball machines and classic skee-ball alleys. It offers over 60 craft beers and pizza by the slice.

3. Darbar India Grill

Photo: Kevin B./Yelp

Darbar India Grill is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 266 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1221 W. Lake St., Suite 106, to try it for yourself.

The restaurant specializes in Indian cuisine offering seafood, basmati rice and special breads. On the menu, look for the chicken samosa with peas and spices, the garlic naan with cilantro or the shrimp curry with onion, tomato and spices.

4. The Smitten Kitten

Photo: The Smitten Kitten/Yelp

Check out The Smitten Kitten, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp. You can find the adult store at 3010 Lyndale Ave. South.

The store offers a variety of products and books and was voted the best adult store in 2018 by City Pages.

5. Mahalo Nail Spa

Photo: Mahalo Nail Spa/Yelp

And then there’s Mahalo Nail Spa, a local favorite with four stars out of 182 reviews. Stop by 1221 W. Lake St., Suite 110, to hit up the salon the next time you’re in the neighborhood.

The nail spa offers professional nail services including manicures, pedicures, gel polish, nail art and more.