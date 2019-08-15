



It’s what you dream about in the backyard as a kid, except these kids are doing it for real.

The Coon Rapids-Andover Little League team is about to play in the World Series which, go figure, feels exciting.”

“Just so exciting, I still feel like I’m dreaming. Just time with my team, and seeing the field we play on, it’s crazy,” Jaxon Knutson said. “We’re just, we’re trying to make the best of this, and just have fun out there.”

The Coon Rapids-Andover American Little League, or “CRALL”, won the regional tournament after an 8-6 victory over a Johnston, Iowa team. The 12-year-olds will play Thursday in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“It’s unbelievable. I’ve been dreaming of this, and yeah, it’s super exciting, and get to finally do everything and see everything,” Carson Timm said.

Coon-Rapids Andover is the first team from Minnesota to get to the Little League World Series since 2010, a huge achievement and rare opportunity. But their coach says he always believed in them.

“I thought we had a good chance. It wasn’t an assumption, but I’m not surprised we made it, because I felt we were good enough to get here,” Greg Bloom said.

And while they can’t wait to win, they’re keeping it all in perspective. Even at the World Series, they’re focused on the experience, not the outcome.

“They are 12. There’s only so much seriousness you can get before they start checking out. So since we’ve gotten here, it’s been all fun,” Bloom said.