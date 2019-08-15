  • WCCO 4On Air

Andy Wilcox, Charity Hoffelt, Montevideo, South Dakota

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a South Dakota man who was found next to a woman who officials say committed suicide in western Minnesota.

Chippewa County sheriff’s officials say 42-year-old Andy Wilcox, of Sioux Falls, was found with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday west of Sparta Cemetery in Montevideo. Wilcox was taken to North Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Argus Leader reports 41-year-old Charity Hoffelt, also from Sioux Falls, was found dead near Wilcox. Authorities say Hoffelt’s death from a gunshot wound has been determined to be a suicide. Sheriff’s officials say the two were dating.

