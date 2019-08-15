



— The luxurious U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis is the new hub for many major sporting events and concerts in the Twin Cities.

But before heading to the stadium, it’s important to know the best transportation options, tailgating rules and the stadium’s bag policy.

Here’s your guide to make you feel right at home while visiting the home of the Minnesota Vikings!

PARKING:

U.S. Bank Stadium, located at 401 Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, does not directly manage any public parking areas. There is no designated parking lot for the stadium.

The Mills Fleet Farm Parking Garage is connected to U.S. Bank Stadium through the skyway. There are several other parking lots and ramps surrounding the stadium.

To reserve parking spaces, visit ParkWhiz.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

To avoid parking near the stadium, Metro Transit offers light rail and bus service to and from Minneapolis. Fans can catch Blue or Green Line trains, and there are more than 123 interconnected bus routes throughout the Twin Cities.

Metro Transit Map

RIDESHARE:

U.S. Bank Stadium partners with Uber and Lyft.

For more information, visit U.S. Bank Stadium’s website.

TAILGATING:

Any diehard fan will tell you that tailgating before a Vikings game is an essential part of the experience. WCCO-TV has gathered information from the Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium to help your game day participation go off without a hitch.

Vikings season ticket holders with a tailgating parking permit are granted access to one spot. Saving spots for other tailgaters is not allowed.

Tailgating for all weekend games open five hours prior to kick-off, and for weekday games, it’s three hours prior to kickoff. Both times are subject to change. Tailgating must end three hours after the game or midnight, whichever comes first.

The following items and actions are permitted at your tailgating spot:

Gas grills with a maximum propane cylinder size of 20 pounds.

Consumption of alcoholic beverages by persons of legal drinking age and in compliance with all applicable laws and city ordinances.

Portable outdoor furniture.

Tents and awnings that do not block adjacent parking spaces, impede drive aisles or require the use of stakes

Portable generators.

The following items and actions are not prohibited at your tailgating spot:

Drones, model aircrafts, kites or any other remote controlled or tethered flying objects.

Open fires fueled by charcoal, wood or other combustibles.

Kegs, drinking game accessories and large quantity or common source containers of alcohol.

Glass containers.

Large furniture items.

Promotional or marketing activities without permission.

Sale of products, food or beverages.

Keep in mind that fans are not allowed to block travel aisles within tailgate lots.

US BANK STADIUM BAG POLICY:

While U.S. Bank Stadium and the Vikings strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag to the stadium, if you must, here’s what you can bring:

Small bags that are clear plastic, vinyl and PVC.

Small clutch bags are also allowed.

An exception can also be made for medically necessary items.

Specific dimensions can be found at NFL.com/allclear.

Read U.S. Bank Stadium’s A-Z Guide