MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – U.S. Bank Stadium will be roaring again soon as the Viking hit the gridiron, but some fans might find the action overwhelming.
The stadium has created a sensory-inclusive room, providing fans with autism, dementia, Down syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions a quiet, safe and soothing atmosphere. The space will also be staffed with licensed behavioral specialists during every home game.
“Our continued focus is on elevating the fan experience for all Minnesota Vikings fans,” said Kevin Warren, Vikings chief operating officer. “Games should be as accessible as possible, particularly for fans with special needs.”
The Minnesota Vikings partnered with the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, KultureCity and 3M to create the room, which is located on the upper concourse near the southwest escalator behind section 346. Fans can retreat to the room for a break as needed.
The room has a sensory-active wall display, sensory toys, low lighting, bean bag chairs, sensory bags, earplugs, noise-canceling headphones and a single-use bathroom connected to the space.
