MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — At one time, Laquon Treadwell was a first-round pick. Now it appears the team is ready to cut its losses with the receiver.
According to CBS Sports, the team is set to make him available via trade.
The article credits the rising star of receiver Chad Beebe is one potential reason for making the decision a bit easier for the team. Also, no pair of teammates last season totaled more than the 215 combined catches amassed by receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
Treadwell was the 23rd overall pick at the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, however, the stats haven’t reflected his early pick. He’s struggled with injuries and confidence over his first three years and not displayed enough speed and instinct to consistently run open routes.
Though Treadwell posted career bests in 2018 with 35 receptions and 302 yards and one touchdown last season, the willingness of Cousins to throw his way on key plays was not rewarded with nearly enough production.
“I really don’t really pay attention to the media,” Treadwell told the Pioneer Press earlier this summer. “I’m just more on what’s going on in the building. … (The media is) a distraction. So I just put it on the distraction list.”
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.