MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A video of a bald eagle catching a big fish in Minnesota has gone viral.
Dan Goff posted the video to Twitter, saying he shot it on the St. Croix River on Wednesday night.
He told the Star Tribune he’d just left the Afton Marina when he spotted the raptor in the water.
Thought we saw an injured bald eagle on the St. Croix River tonight. He wasn’t injured #wow pic.twitter.com/APvQEr1HrX
— Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019
At first, you he saw the bird just floating in the water and wondered if it was injured.
Nope.
It had its talons firmly planted in a big fish, a muskie, which it started dragging onto shore.
The fish struggled on land, but didn’t escaped the eagle’s grasp.
Later Wednesday night, Goff posted a second video showing the fish half-eaten. The eagle appeared proud.
This was an hour later. The musky didn’t have a chance. pic.twitter.com/raDUBRQ2PG
— Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.