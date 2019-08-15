Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old woman accused of seriously injuring an 18-month-old boy Monday afternoon in Braham has been charged with first-degree assault.
Police say officers were called to the 200 block of Beechwood Avenue South just before 1 p.m., and they gave medical aid to the child before paramedics arrived.
Officers interviewed the woman, but police say her explanation of what happened did not sync up with the extent of the child’s injuries.
The boy was brought to Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis, where he was listed in critical condition.
The woman is being held at the Isanti County Detention Center on $500,000 unconditional bail or $250,000 conditional bail.
No additional information is available at this time.
