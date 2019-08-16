MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Disease investigators have identified at least 49 people who became ill after swimming at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, including three lab-confirmed cases of E. coli.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the cases include both children and adults, with 20% of the cases impacting children younger than 10. No one has been hospitalized.
Investigators say all those who became ill with diarrhea swam at the lake between July 16 and Aug. 11.
The beaches at the lake were closed earlier this week after three children became sick with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. Officials say the beaches will remain closed the rest of the swimming season.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli – including diarrhea (often bloody), stomach cramps or low-grade fever – should see a doctor. Anyone who visited Lake Nokomis from mid-July through mid-August is asked to complete an online survey for the Minnesota Department of Health.
