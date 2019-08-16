Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin brewery says one of its beers might explode.
Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee is recalling its sour beer called “My Turn Junk.” They say the yeast from the cherries could cause a buildup of carbon dioxide.
“The walls of the glass actually crack,” said Michael Stodola of Lakefront Brewery. “There’s obviously a potential of risk we don’t want out there.”
The brewery hasn’t had any complaints or reports of injuries so far. It’s offering refunds to customers.
