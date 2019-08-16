Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young girl hurt during a car fire in Fridley earlier this month is getting better.
Hennepin Healthcare says that 9-year-old Taraji White has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.
She and her sister were badly burned on Aug. 6, when a van parked next to the vehicle they were in caught fire.
Six-year-old Ty’rah White was killed.
Roberto Hipolito is charged with manslaughter in the case. He’s due in court in September.
