MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young girl hurt during a car fire in Fridley earlier this month is getting better.

Hennepin Healthcare says that 9-year-old Taraji White has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

She and her sister were badly burned on Aug. 6, when a van parked next to the vehicle they were in caught fire.

Six-year-old Ty’rah White was killed.

Roberto Hipolito is charged with manslaughter in the case. He’s due in court in September.

