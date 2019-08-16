MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travelers who don’t have TSA PreCheck or CLEAR PreCheck will soon have to use the north security checkpoint at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
As remodeling continues at MSP’s Terminal 1, the work will soon be moving into the airport’s south checkpoint.
For that reason, the only people who will be allowed to use that checkpoint starting Monday, Aug. 19 will be those who have PreCheck and airport employees.
Workers at the airport say that there will be signage as well as audio messages to alert passengers which direction to go for their security check.
The remodeling in the south checkpoint will take an estimated five months. It’s all part of a multi-year construction effort to expand Terminal 1 to accommodate the growing number of passengers.
There will be no changes to security at Terminal 2.
You must log in to post a comment.