MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in the 2300 block of State Highway 46 on Saturday, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said. First responders found Corey Allen Peterson, of Amery, Wisconsin, ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene in Cylon Township.
The office says Peterson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee SUV.
This is the 10th traffic fatality in St. Croix County this year, the office says.
