MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide at an apartment in the 1900 block of First Avenue South. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday.
One man is dead and police say it is not a random homicide. The public is not at risk, police say.
No one is in custody. Investigators say they interviewed witnesses and are following up on leads.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.crimestoppersmn.org.
People can also call the Minneapolis Police Department TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).
