MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 31-year-old Burnsville woman has been charged with child neglect after police say she was drinking and taking pills while caring for a 6-month-old girl. The baby was found with bruises on her cheek, abdomen and arm.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a Burnsville apartment on May 22 when a father was not able to get in touch with Megan Kay Weir, who was looking after his child. The father told police Weir’s car was in the parking lot, but she would not answer the door.

When police knocked, the baby immediately started crying. Police say they knocked for 10 minutes with no answer. Court documents say Weir eventually came to the door wearing no shirt, but went back into the apartment and did not return. Officers entered the apartment, where Weir was in her bed with the baby, who continued crying.

Weir allegedly admitted she had been drinking but would not specify how much. Officers also asked if she had taken pills from any of the three bottles on her nightstand, and she reportedly answered “too many” because she was trying to kill herself.

Police found bruises on the baby. Parents said they weren’t there before she was being cared for by Weir.