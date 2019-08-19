Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren is bringing her presidential campaign to the Twin Cities on Monday.
The senator from Massachusetts is slated to host a town hall at Macalester College in St. Paul.
The event is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. at the Leonard Center Fieldhouse. Doors open at 4:15 p.m.
Warren will be the fourth Democratic presidential candidate to visit Minnesota, not counting Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former tech executive Andrew Yang stopped in the state.
