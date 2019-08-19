  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The family of a girl who was severely burned in a car fire earlier this month in Fridley is seeking help with medical expenses as the 9-year-old recovers.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Taraji White, whom relatives say remains in critical condition, fighting for her life. The fundraising goal was set at $50,000.

Taraji and her younger sister, Ty’rah, were both severely burned on Aug. 6, when a van started on fire in a Walmart parking lot and spread to the vehicle they were in. Ty’rah, 6, died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was started by a cook stove in the van. Roberto Lino Hipolito, the van’s owner, was charged with manslaughter and negligently causing a fire.

Hipolito is due in court next month.

