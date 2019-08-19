  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Shooting, St. Paul News, Todd Axtell

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was found shot in the chest on the east side of St. Paul Monday morning has died, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Officials say Chief Todd Axtell was on patrol with another officer around 10:40 a.m. when they responded to a woman’s call about a shooting at a residence on Sims Avenue and Earl Street. There, police found a man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Police say they’re investigating whether or not more people were present at the home during the time of the shooting.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity and official cause of death.

Comments