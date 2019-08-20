MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 44-year-old Eagan man is in custody after crashing an SUV into a Starbucks in Eagan Monday evening, seriously injuring two people.
According to Eagan police, officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a crash at a Starbucks located at 1480 Central Park Commons Drive. When officers arrived, they found an SUV crashed into the south side of the building and two people injured.
Officers provided aid to a 29-year-old West St. Paul man and a 30-year-old Eagan woman, who police believe were sitting in the outdoor patio area at the time of the crash. They were taken to Regions Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old Eagan man, suffered minor injuries and was later arrested for DWI. He was treated at a local hospital and then taken the Dakota County Jail where he awaits charges.
Police say the Starbucks building did not sustain structural damage and the business plans to open Wednesday.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
