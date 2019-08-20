MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two canoeists have been rescued after going missing on Leech Lake Monday.
According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, two canoeists left a resort in the area of Pine Point at around 8:30 a.m. and did not return.
At around 2:52 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of the overdue canoeists and began a search of the area.
At around 7:15 p.m., a canoe was located on the north shore of Leech Lake near Hardwood Point, and a short time later, both of the two individuals were located on shore in a “very remote wooded area” by a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.
Burch says the two were canoeing when they capsized and floated in the water with the canoe for several hours, eventually ending up on shore.
The two have been identified as a 56-year-old Monticello woman and her adult son, a 28-year-old Minneapolis man.
Both were taken back to the resort and treated at the scene.
