



The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office was served with this lawsuit Tuesday morning. The attorney representing people who live or lived near Water Gremlin in White Bear Township is suing the agency.

Water Gremlin and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency settled earlier this year. The manufacturing company in White Bear Township admitted it released elevated levels of a chemical into the air for more than 15 years. TCE may increase the risk of cancer and birth defects.

Now an attorney representing families in the area has taken action. The attorney representing people who live or lived near Water Gremlin is suing the MPCA. The agency monitors companies using toxic chemicals.

WEB EXTRA: Click here to read the full lawsuit. (.PDF)

Attorney Dean Salita hired former Attorney General Lori Swanson. Their lawsuit alleges the MPCA has not turned over public records about the company, saying the agency has not provided information in “an appropriate and prompt manner.”

They detail the dangers associated with the chemical released and the health concerns from the more than 100 people they represent. The lawsuit claims the agency has not provided information after repeated requests.

Last week, about a dozen protesters held signs and walked in front of Water Gremlin. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency asked the company to partially shut down the plant until pollution problems are fixed.

Water Gremlin avoided Thursday’s deadline by asking for a meeting with the MPCA commissioner. That meeting happened Monday.

Water Gremlin paid $7 million in fines and corrective action.

WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reached out to the MPCA for comment on the lawsuit. A representative said it’s the first it’s heard of the lawsuit and won’t comment until they know more.