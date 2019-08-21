MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The “sport of the future” is coming to St. Paul with neon lights in tow.
On Thursday, the Drone Racing League (DRL), the world’s only professional drone racing organization, will host a 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship Season drone race at Allianz Field. This will be the first-ever professional drone race in Minnesota.
During the race, pilots – including Bloomington native Christopher “Phluxy” Spangler — navigate custom-built drones through a neon-colored 3D course. The high-speed race will determine who will compete in the 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship.
Popularity for the futuristic support is growing, with more than 85 million fans watching recent DRL Allianz World Championship Seasons.
The event is not open to the public. Instead, the races are streamed on twitter.
Full send. Neck and neck. @Gab707_fpv vs. @Captainvanover 🔥🏁 pic.twitter.com/3au9gRcLlc
— Drone Racing League (@DroneRaceLeague) August 21, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.