Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is coming to the Great Minnesota Get-Together this weekend.
Minnesota’s presidential primary is slated for March 3.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is coming to the Great Minnesota Get-Together this weekend.
According to the Vermont senator’s campaign website, he’ll be at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday for a “Meet the Candidates” question and answer session with MPR news.
The event is slated for 1 p.m. at the MPR booth on Judson Avenue, between Nelson and Underwood streets.
Earlier this week, another Democratic presidential contender, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, stopped in the Twin Cities.
Other contenders in the still-crowded Democratic race to visit Minnesota this year — other than Rep. Amy Klobuchar — are tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Minnesota’s presidential primary is slated for March 3.
You must log in to post a comment.