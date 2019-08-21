Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Nice appears to be working. A new list ranks Minnesota as the friendliest state in the country.
The rankings, from travel website Big 7, are based on first impressions at airports and train stations, among other factors.
“Minnesota takes top spot, thanks to its extraordinarily friendly residents. It’s called ‘Minnesota Nice’ for a reason – the atmosphere in the Twin Cities and beyond is hard to match, with a homey feel and locals who go the extra mile to welcome tourists,” the website states.
Minnesota is followed by Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming.
Wisconsin came in at 26th.
New York, Arkansas and Delaware were least friendly.
