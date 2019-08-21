MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last summer, it was the raccoon climbing a St. Paul building. Now, we’re talking about a squirrel at Target Field. The umpire had to stop play Tuesday night when the squirrel ran onto the field.

On the instant replay Tuesday night, you could see it run through Max Kepler’s legs on its way to the dugout.

It was actually the second night in a row this had happened, and may have actually been the same squirrel.

Even if it wasn’t, people are now calling the critter “Rally Squirrel.” For context, the Twins were tied 3-3 against the Chicago White Sox at this point, and after the game resumed, scored four runs to take the lead.

The squirrel eventually made its way off the field. But not before a number of people took to Twitter with their enthusiasm.

this squirrel… is something special. seen lots of varmints and critters on the field before, but this little nut runs between a players legs!! #RALLYSQUIRREL @DenverChannel —> pic.twitter.com/uTihpXOVVF — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) August 21, 2019

The Twins put the game away with 7 runs in the 8th inning. They hit three more home runs last night to push their total to 244. That’s 23 behind the Yankees all-time season record and the Twins have 36 games left.

More good news, the Indians lost to the Mets, so the Twins lead is three games Wednesday morning.