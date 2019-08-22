MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Linval Joseph is the big stopper in the middle of the Minnesota Vikings defensive line — and this big guy can play.

He also loves to eat, so we met up with him for a meal at Crazy Cajun in Brooklyn Park.

“We have frog legs. This is more of a down-south-tradition type of meal,” Joseph said.

When you sit with Linval, you sit, for a while.

“You got king crab, you got shrimp, you got corn, you got snow crab,” he said.

He’s got size, and it’s for a good reason.

“I do so much cardio, so I’m able to eat. I can still have a life of eating,” he said. “If I can’t enjoy anything else in life, at least I can enjoy eating.”

Crazy Cajun serves up his favorite chicken wings. He explains what goes into a good wing.

“Seasoning and marination, time of cooking. You can’t have the oil too hot,” Joseph said. “You got to take your time with it.”

And every year, Joseph makes the trek to the Minnesota State Fair. He even has a favorite stop.

“They have a Kool-Aid stand. Everson Griffen told me about this one,” he said. “It’s probably the best Kool-Aid I’ve ever tasted.”