MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville police now say a man suspected of trying to lure a child into his car was just checking on the child’s welfare.
Police originally sent out a release for an incident that happened Wednesday at about 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of Eldridge Avenue. The child told investigators they were sitting on the curb in front of their house when a man pulled up and asked if they were OK.
According to information from police, the man allegedly asked the child twice if they wanted to take a ride with him. The child refused, and the man drove away. The child then went inside their home to tell their dad what happened. Authorities now say the man was just someone who lives in the area and was checking on the child.