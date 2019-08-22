  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Given that it’s a #Top10WxDay, it’s probably not much of a surprise that everyone high-tailed it to the Minnesota State Fair the very first morning it opened this year.

Fair officials first reported just before 10 a.m. that all fairground parking lots were full.

Then, not even a half hour later, they reported that all park-and-ride lots were also full, leaving Metro Transit buses, bicycles and good old-fashioned walking among the only remaining available means to get to the fairgrounds Thursday morning.

Some park and rides opened up a bit later, however.

Fair officials said that parking lots would reopen throughout the day only as new space became available.

