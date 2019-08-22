Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are searching for a man after two people were found dead Wednesday in central Minnesota.
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says officers are looking for 22-year-old Dylan Bennett. He is believed to be driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate: BCK487.
Investigators named him has a suspect after a call came in Wednesday afternoon about a dead man at a home in rural Long Prairie.
When deputies got to the scene, they found two adults dead inside the home. The sheriff’s office said the circumstances were suspicious.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Central Minnesota Violence Offender Task Force are assisting in the investigation.
The public is not believed to be in danger.
