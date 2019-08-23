



— A 22-year-old Long Prairie man is charged with allegedly killing his parents, former Viking Barry Bennett and his wife, before fleeing the state with a large amount of their money. Authorities say his last known location is in Mexico.

The Todd County Attorney’s Office says Dylan Bennett is charged with two felony counts of second-degree murder in connection to the Aug. 19 incident.

Investigators named Bennett as a suspect after a call came in Wednesday afternoon about a dead man at a home in rural Long Prairie. When deputies got to the scene, they found a man and woman dead inside the home.

The two victims were identified as Barry Bennett, 63, and his wife, Carol Bennett, 63. On Friday, the medical examiner said they died of homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The criminal complaint and arrest warrant was issued for Dylan Bennett on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, when both victims were found deceased inside the home, numerous 9 mm shell casings and an empty magazine for a semi-automatic pistol were discovered.

A vehicle known to be used by Dylan Bennett was present at the residence, where investigators found an empty box for a 9mm handgun, as well as ammunition. The vehicle used by Carol Bennett was missing, the compliant said.

Police discovered that debit and credit cards for Carol Bennett were used at locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio on Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Police say Dylan Bennett also withdrew a large amount of cash from the victims’ account at a Long Prairie bank on Aug. 19.

The complaint says Dylan Bennett purchased a ticket on Aug. 21 from Columbus, Ohio to Atlanta, Georgia to its final destination at Cancun, Mexico.

Carol Bennett’s vehicle was found in a motel parking lot in the Columbus, Ohio area. Police also learned that Dylan Bennett met someone in Columbus prior to his flight and gave the person the 9mm handgun.

According to the complaint, due to usage of a phone known to be used by Dylan Bennet, he was believed to be in Mexico on Aug. 22.

In December 2018, Barry Bennett reported to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office that his son had expressed homicidal thoughts about killing his parents while in a mental health treatment facility.

Barry Bennett played in the NFL as a defensive lineman, including one year with the Minnesota Vikings in 1988, He later went on to be a high school teacher and football coach before retiring.

The Minnesota Vikings shared their condolences on Twitter Friday:

We are saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol. Our thoughts are with their friends and family during this difficult time. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 23, 2019

Anyone with information on Dylan Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to call the Todd County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.

If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison for each murder charge.