Children recovering from a long-term illness face another hurdle: going back to school. For more than two decades, the school re-entry program at Children’s Minnesota has helped ease that transition.
Twin Cities Great Clips salons are supporting this cause by raising funds in a cut-a-thon from Saturday, August 24 through Friday, August 30, when a portion of proceeds from each haircut at local salons will go to the Children’s Minnesota school re-entry program.
