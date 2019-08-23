  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Children's Minnesota


Children recovering from a long-term illness face another hurdle: going back to school. For more than two decades, the school re-entry program at Children’s Minnesota has helped ease that transition.

Twin Cities Great Clips salons are supporting this cause by raising funds in a cut-a-thon from Saturday, August 24 through Friday, August 30, when a portion of proceeds from each haircut at local salons will go to the Children’s Minnesota school re-entry program.

Click here for more information.

Comments