MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are asking the public’s help in finding a man who’s been missing for more than a week.
Anyone with information on Hornsby’s whereabouts is asked to call 651-266-7320.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jacob Daniel Hornsby, of Arden Hills, was last heard from on Aug. 12, and there is concern for his welfare.
Hornsby is described as standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with hazel eyes and a military-style haircut. He sometimes wears glasses.
Authorities say he may be driving a blue 2005 Ford Escape with a Minnesota license plate reading: CJV224.
